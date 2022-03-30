J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00.

GXO stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

