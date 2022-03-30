Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

JBL stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 16,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,051. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

