Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.12

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.12 and last traded at $193.99, with a volume of 11645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.