Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.87. 45,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

