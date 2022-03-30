Janney Capital Management LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

