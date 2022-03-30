Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NYSE USB traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,661. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

