Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 323,319 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 187,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

