Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. 13,384,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,923,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.