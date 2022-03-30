Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,976. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

