Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.47 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

