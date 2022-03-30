Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.74 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.90 and its 200-day moving average is $566.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.