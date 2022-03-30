Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.67 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.46% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $386,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

