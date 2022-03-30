Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $68.72 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,353. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

