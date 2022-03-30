Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $74,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,785 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07.

