Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 116,699 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 647,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000,605. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

