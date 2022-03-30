Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 411,180 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after buying an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 33,217,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,810,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
