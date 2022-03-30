Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

