Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.70.
Japan Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
