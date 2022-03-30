JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.30) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.62 ($27.05).

DEC opened at €22.36 ($24.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.26 and a 200 day moving average of €22.96. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($29.69) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($40.55).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

