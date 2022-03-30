Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.50 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.75 ($63.46).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.84 ($56.97) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

