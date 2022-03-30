Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $158.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

