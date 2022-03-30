Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

