Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
JEF opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
