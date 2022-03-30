Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

JEF opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

