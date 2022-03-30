JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

ENTA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,428,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,066,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

