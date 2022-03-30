Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,550 ($33.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,418.33 ($31.68).

JMAT opened at GBX 1,847 ($24.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,843.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.89) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($430.08). Also, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.15) per share, with a total value of £51,825 ($67,887.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,518 shares of company stock worth $15,440,332.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

