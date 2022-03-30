JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,737,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

