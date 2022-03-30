JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $178.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

