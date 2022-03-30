JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

