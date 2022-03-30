JUST (JST) Trading Up 25.4% This Week

JUST (JST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $474.08 million and approximately $236.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.06 or 0.07174125 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.50 or 1.00158421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054472 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

