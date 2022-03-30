Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $105.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $252,855 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

