Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

