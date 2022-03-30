Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

