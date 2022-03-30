Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.
NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
