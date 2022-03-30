Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kansai Paint stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.
About Kansai Paint (Get Rating)
