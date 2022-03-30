Karla Dawn Ingoldsby Sells 36,400 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Shares of ATH opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

