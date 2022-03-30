Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $829,300.95 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $829,300.95 and approximately $22,658.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

