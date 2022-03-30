Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,936,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.29. 916,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,045. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $183.47 and a one year high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

