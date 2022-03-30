Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

NYSE UNH traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.82. 3,024,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,439. The company has a market cap of $490.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $521.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.51 and a 200 day moving average of $461.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

