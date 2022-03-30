Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 164 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $697.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,237. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $504.05 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.