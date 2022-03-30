Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 612 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.99. 35,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $348.84 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

