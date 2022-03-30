Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 616 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.15.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 190,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

