Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 624,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 37,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

