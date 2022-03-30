Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.09. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

