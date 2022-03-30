Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,955. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

