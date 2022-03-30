Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. 846,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,086,220. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $215.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

