KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 583,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.