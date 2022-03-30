KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $52.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
