KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

