KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 2,291,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,965. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

