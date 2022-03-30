KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

KBR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

