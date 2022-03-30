Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NYSE:KMT opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after acquiring an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

