Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,737 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

