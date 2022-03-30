Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $624,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $69.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

